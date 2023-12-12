METALS-Most base metals climb on softer dollar ahead of inflation data

Updates prices, adds quotes

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Most non-ferrous metals rose on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies amid caution ahead of a key U.S. inflation data release.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $8,372 per metric ton by 0547 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.4% to 68,120 yuan ($9,492.36) a ton.

The dollar eased as investors stayed cautious prior to the release of a crucial U.S. inflation report later in the day that will set the tone for the week filled with central bank meetings.

"CPI (consumer price index) numbers and the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) might bring some noise later on in the week," said broker Sucden Financial in a report.

Copper prices were also supported by mine closures and disruptions that have prompted analysts to lower their forecasts for surpluses.

Combined refined copper inventories in SHFE and China's bonded warehouses dropped to 39,342 tons from 316,176 tons at the end of the first quarter. CU-STX-SGH, SMM-CUR-BON

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.7% to $2,134 a ton, zinc CMZN3 rose 1% to $2,431.50, lead CMPB3 was up 0.6% at $2,069.50, tin CMSN3 advanced 0.7% to $24,525, while nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.3% to $16,555.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.7% to 132,050 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 was almost flat at 15,590 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.5% to 18,455 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.2% to 20,860 yuan and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.4% to 207,540 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1763 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.