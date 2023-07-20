METALS-Most base metals climb as traders eye further China stimulus

July 20 (Reuters) - Prices of most non-ferrous metals climbed on Thursday as traders bet on the prospects that China will strengthen its stimulus support for the economy following a slew of weak data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.5% at $8,474 per metric ton by 0354 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was almost flat at 68,480 yuan ($9,544.25) per metric ton.

Chinese authorities are considering easing restrictions on home purchases in the nation's biggest cities, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The real estate sector accounts for a large portion of metals consumption.

Chinese officials had previously pledged several support policies to help with economic growth, but those failed to underpin metals prices as the stimulus measures were targeted and limited in scale.

BofA Global Research cut China's economic growth forecast for this year to 5.1%, from 5.7% previously, after the world's second-biggest economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter.

A firmer yuan against the dollar also helped metals prices, as the unit boosted the purchasing power of holders of the Chinese currency, who are traditionally buyers of metals.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.4% to $2,198.50 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 climbed 2.3% to $21,395, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.5% to $2,371, lead CMPB3 was up 0.8% at $2,102, and tin CMSN3 rose 1% to $28,400.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.2% at 18,250 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.1% to 169,000 yuan, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.5% to 15,805 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 was almost flat at 20,160 yuan and tin SSNcv1 fell 0.3% to 231,710 yuan.

0645 France Business Climate Mfg July

0645 France Business Climate Overall July

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx July

1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash July

1400 US Existing Home Sales June

($1 = 7.1750 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

