METALS-Most base metals climb as energy crisis stokes supply concerns

By Siyi Liu and Emily Chow

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Most base metals rose on Tuesday, as an energy crisis in Europe and China stoked supply worries, but gains were capped by concerns over global economic weakness and interest rate hikes.

A number of regions in China recently implemented power rationing to industrial users to ensure residential power supply amid heat wave.

An estimated 500,000 tonne per year zinc capacity has been shuttered due to power controls in the world's top metals producer and consumer, consultancy CRU Group said on Friday.

The most-traded September zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SZNc1 rose 2.3% at 25,485 yuan ($3,720.82) a tonne, as of 0409 GMT.

In Europe, smelters are grappling with sky-high energy costs. Last week, Belgian smelter Nyrstar NYR.BR said it would put its zinc smelting operations at Budel in the Netherlands on care and maintenance from Sept. 1. The company has already cut output by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters.

But the short-term optimism driven by China's power curbs will fade as weather cools down, a zinc and lead trader said.

"Macro weakness still overhang on the market, with global recession fears and likely further Fed's rate hikes adding downside risks to prices."

The U.S. dollar has found support in recent sessions as several Federal Reserve officials reiterated an aggressive monetary tightening stance ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium this week.

A strong dollar typically places downward pressure on commodity prices as it becomes more expensive for non-U.S. holders to buy.

ShFE nickel SCFcv1 was up 0.9% at 177,710 yuan a tonne, after jumping 4.8% on Monday, as speculation appetite emerged after Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg News in an interview last week the country was considering imposing a tax on nickel exports this year to boost revenue.

Officials in the nickel-rich country have previously said this could come as soon as the third quarter.

Elsewhere, ShFE aluminium SAFc1 advanced 1.1% at 18,735 yuan a tonne, copper SCFc1 advanced 0,2% at 63,020 yuan a tonne, while tin SZNc1 lost 0.5% to 200,900 yuan a tonne.

LME copper CMCU3 advanced 0.5% at $8,067 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.4% to $2,399 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.7% to $3,520.50, lead CMPB3 was up 0.7% to $2,028.

($1 = 6.8493 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

