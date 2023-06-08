METALS-Most base metal prices fall on rate hike worries, Chinese stimulus caution

Updates prices, adds quotes

June 8 (Reuters) - Most base metal prices fell on Thursday as Canada's rate interest hike fuelled fears of hawkish central banks, while investors and traders cautiously awaited China's stimulus measures.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal ExchangeCMAL3edged up 0.3% to $2,224.50 a tonne at 0717 GMT, nickel CMNI3 decreased 1% to $21,200 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.9% to $2,376.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.7% to $2,029.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 eased 0.2% to $25,595 a tonne.

Canada and Australia surprised markets by hiking interest rates, while markets are now pricing in a possibility that U.S. rates could stay higher for longer, which could eventually hurt demand for metals.

In China, banks cutting rates and hopes of stimulus measures for the troubled property sector have supported metals prices this week, although the wait is pressuring prices.

"For each day that the stimulus is not announced, it quite hard for the upward momentum to continue," a metals trader said.

The most-traded July zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SZNcv1 hit its highest in more than two weeks at 19,930 yuan ($2,793.82) a tonne, as inventories of the metal in SHFE warehouses ZN-STX-SGH fell to 47,011 tonnes, their lowest since Jan. 20.

"There is no notable pick-up in demand recently. Perhaps just consumers or traders' restocking demand has increased at the current low zinc prices," said Dina Yu, an analyst at CRU Group.

Year-to-date, SHFE zinc is down 15%.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 shed 1% to 158,980 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 lost 1.4% to 206,410 yuan a tonne, while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 18,220 yuan a tonne, and lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.2% to 15,165 yuan a tonne.

LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $8,324 a tonne while SHFE copper SCFcv1 was almost unchanged at 66,660 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1325 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sonia Cheema)

