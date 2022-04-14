Metals & Mining ETF (XME) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF XME is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 68.8% from its 52-week low price of $38.65/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

XME in Focus

The underlying S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, American Stock Exchange, NASDAQ National Market and the NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Metals & Mining Index is a modified equal weight index. The product charges 35 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Due to the war between commodity-rich Russia and Ukraine as well as the coronavirus threat, supply chain is still unstable. But the high demand for metal has kept the space charged-up.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems that XME might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 73.20. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.