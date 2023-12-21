METALS-Metals rise on Red Sea tension, hopes of Chinese stimulus

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Metals prices rose on Friday, helped by expectations of Chinese economic policy support amid worries of supply disruptions due to shipping constraints in the Red Sea.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $8,628 per metric ton by 0329 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 advanced 0.6% to 69,240 yuan ($9,687.98) a ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.9% to $2,263 a ton, nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.8% to $17,015, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.8% to $2,567, lead CMPB3 rose 0.4% to $2,073.50 and tin CMSN3 was up 0.3% at $25,220.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.5% to 19,210 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 increased 1.3% to 132,090 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.8% to 21,295 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was up 1% at 210,720 yuan, while lea SPBcv1 was flat at 15,655 yuan.

Five of China's largest state banks, including the Agricultural Bank of China 601288.SS and China Construction Bank 601939.SS, have cut interest rates on some deposits from Friday, according to the banks' websites.

A metals trader said the moves sparked hopes of a fiscal stimulus from China, the world's biggest metals consumer.

More maritime carriers are avoiding the Red Sea due to vessel attacks carried out in support of Palestinians by Yemeni Houthi militant group, causing global trade disruptions through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of worldwide trade.

0700 UK GDP QQ, YY Q3

0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Nov

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Nov

0745 France Producer Prices YY Nov

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Nov

1330 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY Nov

1330 US PCE Price Index MM, YY Nov

1330 US Durable Goods Nov

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Dec

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Nov

($1 = 7.1470 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

