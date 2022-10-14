METALS-Metals rise on hopes of Chinese stimulus, easing COVID curbs

By Mai Nguyen

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday on hopes of more Chinese stimulus and possible relaxation of COVID-19 rules ahead of a key political meeting in the world's top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1% to $7,651.50 a tonne by 0614 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 1.8% to 63,540 yuan a tonne.

The Chinese Communist Party congress will start on Oct. 16 and market participants have been hoping for more stimulus measures to boost the economy of metals' biggest consuming market, said two metals brokers.

One broker said that buy-in and short-covering across Chinese markets ahead of the congress lifted the rally further, while some market participants also hoped for easing COVID-19 restrictions, which could help boost growth.

China stocks jumped, on track for their best session in two months, after a dramatic Wall Street rebound overnight and Chinese central bank chief's promise of stronger support for the real economy.

Solid Chinese demand for copper, amid tight supply and an open import arbitrage, has helped Yangshan import copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN surge to $137.50 a tonne, a one-year peak and edging towards its highest since 2014.

However, with red hot inflation, the prospect of further U.S. rate hikes and a stronger dollar, the outlook for metals prices remains volatile.

LME zinc CMZN3 advanced 2.3% to $2,969 a tonne and tin CMSN3 increased 0.8% to $20,250 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 was up 1.9% at 18,745 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 advanced 1.8% to 184,680 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1% to 24,920 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 increased 1.3% to 176,660 yuan a tonne.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Uttaresh.V)

