METALS-Metals range-bound as trading slows ahead of China holiday

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Metals prices flitted within a narrow range on Wednesday as traders gauged the lack of fresh market-moving catalysts and lacklustre trading ahead of a long public holiday in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged 0.1% higher to $8,410 per metric ton by 0253 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 68,040 yuan ($9,466.17) a ton.

A softer U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, providing some support to the commodity.

Although demand for metals was soft as China is preparing for the Feb. 9-16 holiday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged 0.1% higher to $2,232 a ton, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.2% to $2,119, tin CMSN3 increased 0.5% to $25,300, while nickel CMNI3 fell 0.3% to $15,885 and zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.2% to $2,428.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.5% to 123,900 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.3% to 16,160 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was almost unchanged at 20,520 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.8% to 18,920 yuan and tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.7% to 209,790 yuan.

Codelco, the world's top copper producer, could see a rebound in output this year to 1.353 million tons, marking the start of a recovery in production.

The discount of LME cash nickel to the three-month contract was last at $267 a ton, the biggest since October 2023, due to a surplus.

Meanwhile, SHFE front-month lead was trading at a premium of 115 yuan a ton over the three-month contract, the biggest level since last November, suggesting tight nearby supply.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Dec

0700 Germany Industrial Production YY Dec

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Jan

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Jan

1330 US International Trade Dec

($1 = 7.1877 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.