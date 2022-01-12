METALS-Low stocks, robust demand view drive Shanghai nickel to record high

(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nickel prices in Shanghai leapt to a record high on Wednesday fuelled by declining inventories amid expectations of strong demand growth from the electric vehicle sector.

The most actively traded February nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 4.1% to 162,840 yuan ($25,584.87) a tonne by 0640 GMT. Prices earlier rose to a record high of 163,200 yuan.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $21,945 a tonne, having hit the highest since February 2012 earlier in the session.

Nickel is in huge backwardation, a Singapore-based trader said, adding that inventories are also running low due to restocking by Chinese steel mills.

Nickel stocks in LME warehouses were last at 99,744 tonnes, its lowest level since December 2019, while refined nickel inventories in ShFE warehouses held close to a record low of 4,455 tonnes hit in August 2021.

LME cash nickel was at a premium of $192 a tonne over the three-month contract , its highest since October 2019, indicating tight nearby supplies.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs projected the nickel market to be in a 30,000 tonne deficit in 2022, up from their August forecast of a 13,000 tonne deficit.

With a much tighter starting point for the market this year alongside strong EV trends ahead, the market is unlikely to see an aggregate shift back into clear surplus, the brokerage said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Sentiment in the industrial metals market was also buoyed by a weaker dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank may take several months to make a decision on running down its $9 trillion balance sheet. [USD/]

* LME copper rose 1.2% to $9,835 a tonne, aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,984.5, lead edged 0.4% higher to $2,309.5 and zinc was flat at $3,556. Tin touched a record high of $41,435 a tonne and was last up 1.4% at $41,000.

* ShFE copper was up 2.4% at 71,290 yuan a tonne, aluminium rose 1.2% to 21,645 yuan, zinc climbed 3.2% to 24,915 yuan and lead gained 0.8% to 15,330 yuan. Tin rose 5.1% to 312,620 yuan a tonne, having earlier hit a record high of 318,540 yuan.

* China's copper output rose 6.71% in December from the previous month to 802,200 tonnes, as producers stepped up production to meet annual targets, state-backed research house Antaike said.

