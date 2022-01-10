METALS-Low stocks drive Shanghai nickel prices to 1-1/2-month high

(Recasts, adds details and comment)

By Eileen Soreng

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices rose on Monday to their highest level in more than one month, with inventories of the metal hovering close to record lows, though demand from Chinese stainless steel producers was expected to ease in the current quarter.

The most actively traded February nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading up 2.5% at 154,840 yuan ($24,300.06) a tonne. Earlier in the session, prices rose to 155,160 yuan, a peak since Nov. 25.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% at $20,915 a tonne, as of 0305 GMT.

"Nickel prices are expected to remain strong in the short-term amid low inventories and destocking expectations, but increasing capacity from Indonesia will curb further increase in the medium- to long-term," analysts with Jinrui Futures wrote in a note.

With stainless steel producers stepping up maintenance in the first quarter, nickel demand could weaken from the previous quarter, according to the analysts.

Refined nickel inventories in ShFE warehouses were last at 4,859 tonnes, close to a record low of 4,455 tonnes hit in August 2021.

LME cash nickel was at a premium of $125 a tonne over the three-month contract , its highest Dec. 8, indicating tight nearby supplies. LME stocks were at 100,248 tonnes, its lowest level since December 2019.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper was flat at $9,648 a tonne, aluminium climbed 1.2% to $2,948 a tonne, lead edged up 0.2% to $2,283 a tonne, zinc was 0.2% higher at $3,540 a tonne, while tin eased 0.3% to $39,725 a tonne.

* ShFE copper rose 0.6% to 69,780 yuan a tonne, aluminium rose 1.1% to 21,225 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 0.9% to 24,270 yuan, lead dropped 0.9% to 15,190 yuan and tin gained 1% to 298,750 yuan.

* Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said on Friday she would travel again next Friday to an area of frequent protests against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine as tensions with community protesters build up once again.

* A major aluminium smelter in Dunkirk, France will reduce production by 15% in response to soaring electricity prices.

