METALS-Low inventories fuel zinc's climb to 3-week high

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Zinc prices rose to their highest in more than three weeks on Monday due to easing COVID lockdowns in China and expectations of stronger demand in the top consumer, low inventories, and a sliding dollar.

Benchmark zinc CMZN3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.5% at $3,938 a tonne at 0937 GMT. Prices of the metal used to galvanise steel earlier touched $3,995.50 a tonne, the highest since May 5.

"Optimism about Chinese demand has resurfaced, it looks like restrictions will be lifted gradually," a zinc trader said. "But, really, the zinc story is all about stocks and output cuts."

LOCKDOWNS: Residents in two Beijing districts have been allowed to return to work, while Shanghai inched closer towards lifting its two-month old COVID-19 lockdown from Wednesday, as the number of infections across China dropped.

INVENTORIES: Zinc stocks MZNSTX-TOTAL in LME registered warehouses at 84,700 tonnes are at their lowest since April 2020. Cancelled warrants — metal earmarked for delivery — at 48% suggest more metal is due to leave LME warehouses.

EUROPE: Shortages of zinc are particularly acute in Europe where record-high power costs have led to production cuts.

Europe accounts for about 15% of global production capacity of refined zinc, estimated at around 14 million tonnes in 2022.

Zinc stocks in LME warehouses in Europe stand at 225 tonnes, but only 25 tonnes of this is available to the market.

Worries about supplies have widened the premium for the cash over the three-month CMZN0-3 zinc contract to $25 a tonne, compared with $1 two weeks ago.

TECHNICALS: Zinc prices face resistance at the 50-day moving average currently sitting around $4,010, while strong support comes from the 100-day moving average around $3,840.

DOLLAR: A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand for industrial metals. FRX/

OTHER METALS: Copper CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $9,516, aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,888, lead CMPB3 gained 0.8% to $2,177, tin CMSN3 added 1.7% to $34,685 and nickel CMNI3 climbed 6.7% to $30,195 a tonne.

Traders say a lack of liquidity is behind the large moves in nickel prices.

