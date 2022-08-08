METALS-London zinc falls as higher inventories fan demand concerns

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Zinc prices in London fell on Tuesday, as higher inventories in exchange warehouses raised concerns over demand for the metal despite prospects of disrupted supply amid an energy crisis.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 fell 0.7% to $3,423 a tonne, as of 0331 GMT, retreating from a six-week high scaled on Aug. 4, when major producer Glencore GLEN.L warned of output cuts due to high power prices.

On-warrant zinc stocks in LME warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL rose to 40,950 tonnes, their highest since June 20 and the biggest daily jump since January 2021, with most immediately available stocks in Taiwan and Singapore warehouses, LME data showed.

Slowing global growth has weighed on metals prices as less economic activities imply subdued demand.

An unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data released on Friday also raised fears that the Federal Reserve would impose more aggressive rate hikes, which would further slow economic growth.

However, zinc inventories in ShFE warehouses ZN-STX-SGH were still at their lowest since Jan. 21 at 88,896 tonnes by Aug. 5, down 50% since March.

The most-traded September zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SZNcv1 edged up 0.2% to 24,245 yuan ($3,588.34) a tonne.

LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.6% to $7,940 a tonne, lead CMPB3 declined 1.4% to $2,133 a tonne, tin CMSN lost 1.2% to $24,000 a tonne, ShFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.8% to 61,060 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.3% to 167,520 yuan a tonne,

No Major data/events expected on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.7566 yuan)

