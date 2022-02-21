METALS-London nickel hits highest in more than a decade on supply tightness

By Eileen Soreng

Feb 21 (Reuters) - London nickel prices rose on Monday to their highest in more than a decade, boosted by low inventories, while investors were cautious over the Ukraine crisis.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the French leader said, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 rose 0.5% to $24,260 a tonne, as of 0610 GMT, after hitting $24,545 - its highest since August 2011.

The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 gained 1% to 178,550 yuan ($28,211.41) a tonne, having earlier hit its highest in nearly a month.

"Strong sales in electric vehicles are favouring demand for battery materials, including nickel," analysts at ANZ said in a note, adding the ongoing Ukraine-Russia tension and consequent supply risk are adding to spread volatility.

The premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract MNI0-3 rose to $465 a tonne on Friday, suggesting tightness in nearby supplies. Nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL have fallen about 69% since April last year to 83,328 tonnes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 eased 0.1% to $9,948.5 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $3,247.5, lead CMPB3 slipped 1.3% to $2,318, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.3% at $3,564.5 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.3% to $43,995.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 edged 0.2% lower to 71,360 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.9% to 22,535 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 shed 1.6% to 24,735 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was down 0.9% at 15,365 yuan and tin SSNcv1 inched down 0.1% to 336,840 yuan.

* Data last week showed copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 27.9% to 136,300 tonnes from the previous week.

* Indonesia's PT Smelting, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.T and Freeport Indonesia, on Saturday launched construction of a 3.2 trillion rupiah ($223 million) expansion of its East Java copper smelting facility.

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Friday squelched what had been rising market expectations for an aggressive initial response to 40-year high inflation, signalling that steady interest rate hikes should be enough to do the trick.

* The state planner in China, the biggest metals consumer, said on Friday it will take steps to stabilise the commodity market and hasten construction of new infrastructure, in the effort to promote steady industrial growth.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.3290 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Subhranshu Sahu)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.