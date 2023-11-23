News & Insights

METALS-London nickel hits 2-1/2-year low on oversupply concerns

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

November 23, 2023 — 03:25 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds quotes

Nov 23 (Reuters) - London nickel prices hit their lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years on Thursday, as lingering concerns about oversupply weighed on the market.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 fell as much as 0.6% to $16,335 per metric ton, its lowest since April 2021, before rebounding to trade 0.2% higher at $16,475 as of 0754 GMT.

The most-traded December nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 was down 3.2% at 127,720 yuan ($17,711.58) a ton. Earlier in the session, it dropped as much as 4.2% to 126,440 yuan, the lowest since September 2022.

LME nickel has declined 46% and SHFE nickel has shed 36 year-to-date, making them the worst performers across the base metals complex on both exchanges.

The global nickel market had a surplus of 155,000 metric tons in the first nine months of this year, up from a surplus of 60,500 tons a year ago, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed.

A supply surge from Indonesia has outpaced demand, causing the surplus.

"Short-term nickel price will still be fluctuating between continued overall surplus and cost support," Jinrui Futures said in a note.

Nickel inventories in SHFE warehouses NI-STX-SGH were last at 10,847 tons, hovering around the highest since March 2021.

LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.8% to $8,423 a ton, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.5% to $2,229, zinc CMZN3 climbed 1.7% to $2,536.50, and lead CMPB3 increased 0.5% to $2,232.50.

A weaker dollar .DXY helped make greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME tin CMSN3 fell 1.4% to $24,330. SHFE tin hit a five-month low of 200,600 yuan a ton.

SHFE copper SAFcv1 fell 0.2% to 68,030 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.4% to 18,785 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.5% to 20,980 yuan and lead SPBcv1 lost 1.8% to 16,500 yuan.

($1 = 7.2111 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Subhranshu Sahu)

