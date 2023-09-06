METALS-London metals slip on dollar strength, global economy woes

Recasts, updates prices, adds comments

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial metals in London fell on Wednesday, under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar and looming demand worries amid global economy slowdown.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% to $8,445 per metric ton by 0443 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 0.3% to 69,410 yuan ($9,494.95) per ton.

The dollar index =USD was steadier at a near six-month peak amid fears of more interest rate hikes after the comments by Federal Reserve Governor.

A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity for non-dollar holders.

Data released by China and Europe lately reinforced slowing economic activities and fanned fears over an economic recession.

In China, the world's top metals consumer, services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, according to a private-sector survey on Tuesday.

Autumn season traditionally sees better demand of copper, the metal is used in construction, power and transportation sectors.

Despite Beijing issuing a raft of measures to shore up its crisis-hit property market, the actual consumption remained tepid, a Chinese copper rod producer said.

"There isn't any improvement in demand as we enter September, it's even worse compared with a year earlier."

China's trade data due on Thursday is also in focus. A Reuters' poll showed the country's exports and imports in August are likely to contract more slowly.

LME aluminium CMAL3 little unchanged at $2,194 a ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.2% to $26,400, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.2% to $2,468.50, lead CMPB3 fell 1.1% to $2,209, and nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.2% to $21,005.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.7% to 19,120 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 ticked up 0.5% to 21,315 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.8% to 16,675 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 addded 1% to 171,920 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.6% at 222,250 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.3102 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.