METALS-London metals rise as dollar slides after US acts on SVB collapse

March 13 (Reuters) - Industrial metal prices in London rose on Monday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar slid as U.S. authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) SIVB.O, which led investors to speculate that the Federal Reserve would now be reluctant to rock the boat by hiking interest rates by a super-sized 50 basis points this month.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.7% to $8,925 a tonne by 0242 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.7% to $2,330 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.5% to $2,952.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 0.5% at $2,088 a tonne and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.4% to $23,005 a tonne.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was almost unchanged at 69,130 yuan ($10,059.66) a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 shed 3.7% to 176,400 yuan a tonne and aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.2% to 18,340 yuan a tonne.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.8% to 22,895 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 lost 1% to 187,870 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 was down 0.2% at 15,140 yuan a tonne.

In China, signs of improving copper demand have emerged. SHFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH declined for the second straight week to hit their lowest since Jan. 20 by the end of last week, while premium for domestic copper SMM-CU-PND climbed to 95 yuan a tonne on Friday, the highest since Jan. 16.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Feb

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jan

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Feb

Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels

($1 = 6.8720 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

