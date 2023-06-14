METALS-London metals fall on firm dollar as Fed signals more rate hikes

June 15 (Reuters) - Prices of nonferrous metals in London fell on Thursday as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled more interest rate hikes later this year.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.2% to $8,411 per metric ton by 0201 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was almost unchanged at 67,840 yuan ($9,455.05) per metric ton.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signaled in new projections that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as half of a percentage point by the end of this year, as the U.S. central bank reacted to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.6% to $2,218 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 1.5% to $22,380, zinc CMZN3 shed 1.6% to $2,446, lead CMPB3 eased 1.2% to $2,093 and tin CMSN3 dropped 1.4% to $26,400.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.6% to 18,310 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.4% to 171,130 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 1.3% to 20,275 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.2% to 15,360 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 1.3% to 214,120 yuan.

Meanwhile, China's central bank cut the borrowing cost of its medium-term policy loans for the first time in 10 months, days after it lowered two key short-term policy rates, as Beijing ramps up stimulus measures to boost economic growth.

China is the world's biggest metals consumer.

0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA April

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) May

0900 EU Trade Balance April

1000 EU Reserve Assets May

1215 EU ECB Refinancing Rate June

1215 EU ECB Deposit Rate June

1230 US Import Prices May

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx June

1230 US Retail Sales May

1315 US Industrial Production May

1245 Germany ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks to

reporters in Frankfurt following the

Governing Council's monetary policy meeting

