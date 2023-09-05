METALS-London metals fall on dollar strength, global economic worries

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial metals in London slid on Wednesday, weighed down by a strong U.S. dollar and renewed global economic concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% to $8,433.50 per metric ton by 0200 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 0.4% to 69,490 yuan ($9,492.39) per ton.

The dollar index =USD was steadier on Wednesday at a near six-month peak. A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity for non-dollar holders.

Orders for U.S. factory goods declined in July, nearly reversing the prior month's rise and ending a four-month streak of gains, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday.

Comments by Federal Reserve Governor raised fears of more interest rate hikes in the U.S., which could hamper economic activities and darken metals demand.

Meanwhile, data released by China and Europe lately reinforced slowing economic activities and fanned fears over an economic recession.

In China, the world's top metals consumer, services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, according to a private-sector survey on Tuesday.

China's trade data due on Thursday is also in focus. A Reuters' poll showed the country's exports and imports in August are likely to contract more slowly.

LME aluminium CMAL3 held unchanged at $2,193.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.1% to $26,420, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.3% to $2,464.50, lead CMPB3 fell 0.9% to $2,212.50, and nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.2% to $20,990.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.6% to 19,095 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 ticked up 0.4% to 21,295 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 1.1% to 16,720 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 addded 1.1% to 172,170 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.7% at 222,450 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.3206 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.