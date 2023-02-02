METALS-London copper ticks up on weaker dollar

Updates prices, adds quotes

Feb 2 (Reuters) - London copper prices rebounded on Thursday as a weaker dollar made the greenback-priced metal cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.8% to $9,163 a tonne by 0639 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.7% to 69,080 yuan ($10,288.95) a tonne.

The dollar slid after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near.

Supply disruption at MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine in Peru also lent prices some support.

"After the (Chinese New Year) festival, transaction in the domestic spot market is still relatively light, and the inventory continues to accumulate," Huatai Futures said in a report.

However, a likely weak dollar and supportive economic policies in China are seen boosting copper demand, it added.

Many Chinese cities have rushed to lower or even scrap the floor on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers in recent weeks, a research firm said in a report, as authorities eased rules further in a bid to rekindle demand for residential property.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.3% to $2,638.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 advanced 1.3% to $2,167 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 0.7% to $29,000 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 was almost unchanged at $3,350.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged down 0.2% to 19,055 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 advanced 1.1% to 15,345 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 dropped 3.6% to 216,220 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 shed 1.1% to 24,060 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.7140 yuan)

