METALS-London copper tepid as dollar strengthens, stockpiles rise

By Eileen Soreng

Dec 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Thursday as the U.S. dollar ticked higher, while signs of easing tightness in nearby supplies of the metal also weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% at $9,634 a tonne, as of 0620 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 69,830 yuan ($11,006.73) a tonne.

The dollar index =USD inched 0.1% higher, making the greenback-denominated commodity more expensive for those holding other currencies.

On-warrant LME inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 72,975 tonnes, their highest since Oct. 8. They were, however, down 69% from August high of 238,725 tonnes.

Premium for LME cash copper over the three-month contract MCU0-3 fell to $2.30 a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 17, indicating easing tightness in nearby supplies.

This came as cancelled warrants of copper in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL, or metal earmarked for delivery, fell to 2,200 tonnes, the lowest since December 2009.

Earlier this week, customs data showed China's copper imports in November rose for a third straight month, with arrivals of copper concentrate at its highest since at least December 2007.

"Volatility in copper prices is likely to persist for a while more, but the trend is still likely to have a bullish bias due to unresolved problems in fundamentals caused by ongoing COVID situation," said Wong Min Hao, a commodities manager with Phillip Futures.

"Attention will be on any fresh news on monetary policy coming from U.S. or China, the top copper consumer, as well as new developments about the Omicron variant, which may add further uncertainty to the market," he added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.2% at $2,622 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 edged 0.2% higher to $3,318, nickel CMNI3 fell 1.3% to $19,975 a tonne and lead CMPB3 eased 0.1% to $2,281.5 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.6% to 18,755 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.8% to 23,540 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 gained 2.6% to 15,480 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 rose 0.1% to 284,480 yuan a tonne.

* Ecuador's mining industry is threatened by legal uncertainty, the sector's guild said on Wednesday, citing a decision by the country's top court to withdraw environmental permissions for a project in a protected forest.

* China's factory-gate inflation slowed in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch, amid Beijing's efforts to bolster the faltering economy.

($1 = 6.3443 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

