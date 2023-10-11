METALS-London copper supported by softer dollar, but China demand weighs

Recasts, adds comments, updates prices as of 0412 GMT

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - London copper prices on Wednesday found some supportfrom a weaker U.S. dollar, but gains were capped by a gloomy economic outlook in top consumer China amid a housing crisis.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% to $8,045 per metric ton by 0412 GMT, after falling 1% in the previous session.

The dollar was hovering at a two-week low, as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting later in the day, for further clues on its interest rate outlook.

Dovish comments from Fed officials this week led investors to believe the central bank could pause rate hikes in November.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

But the housing crisis in China, the word's biggest metals consumer, weighed on its economic perspective and metals demand outlook.

China's largest private property developer Country Garden 2007.HKwarned on Tuesday about its inability to meet offshore debt obligations.

The property woes and weak external demand led to the International Monetary Fund to cut its growth forecasts for China.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.4% at $2,221.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 added 0.8% to $24,900, zinc CMZN3 moved up 0.2% to $2,476, while lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.1% to $2,100, nickel CMNI3 was down 0.6% to $18,580.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.3% to 19,160 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.6% to 21,325 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.6% to 16,390 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.5% to 150,370 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 held unchanged at 212,440 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.