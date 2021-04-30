Commodities

METALS-London copper snaps five-session rally in subdued pre-holiday trade

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

London copper prices slipped on Friday after crossing the key psychological level of $10,000 in the previous session, as investors booked profits in subdued trading ahead of next week's market holidays.

Updates prices

April 30 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Friday after crossing the key psychological level of $10,000 in the previous session, as investors booked profits in subdued trading ahead of next week's market holidays.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.1% at $9,873.50 a tonne, as of 0721 GMT, retreating after a five-session rally. It rose to as high as $10,008 on Thursday, hovering close to a record $10,190 hit in February 2011.

Despite the pullback, London copper was on track for its 12th monthly gain in last 13 months, boosted by optimism around prospects for a quick global economic recovery as well as tightening supply conditions.

"The copper price has gone stratospheric and probably has further to go, which is a boon for miners who are currently making at least $2 for every $1 they spend getting metal out of the ground," said Robert Edwards, CRU Group's principal analyst for base metals.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.6% to 71,890 yuan ($11,110.94) a tonne, after touching a 10-year peak of 73,060 yuan earlier in the session.

The London exchange will be closed on May 3 for a bank holiday while the Chinese bourses will be shut from May 3-5 for the Labour Day break.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Factory activity in top metals consumer China expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April as supply and transport bottlenecks weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum.

* A surge in metal prices is prompting Chinese users such as home appliance manufacturers to look for alternatives.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.3% to $2,424.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 gained 0.3% to $2,122.50/tonne, nickel CMNI3 advanced 1.6% to $17,525/tonne, and tin added 0.9% to $28,735/tonne, but zinc CMZN3 dropped 0.7% to $2,899.50/tonne.

* Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.3%, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.5% and tin SSNcv1 advanced 1.5%, but zinc SZNcv1 slumped 2.2% while lead SPBcv1 lost 1.2%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular