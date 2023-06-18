News & Insights

METALS-London copper snaps 3-week rally on higher output, dollar strength

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

June 18, 2023 — 10:39 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Prices of London copper retreated on Monday from a three-week rally, as a firmer U.S. dollar dented the greenback-priced metal's appeal while rising production in China and LME inventories also weighed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% at $8,549 per metric ton by 0212 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 0.2% to 68,540 yuan ($9,591.25) per ton.

Gains in the previous weeks were largely supported by investor bets on China to roll out further stimulus to revive its COVID-ravaged economy.

China, the world's top refined metal maker, posted a year-on-year increase of 12.9% in refined copper production in May to 1.1 million tons, a record monthly high, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Data released on Friday also showed an increase of LME MCUSTX-TOTAL stockpiles, although that on SHFE continued to decline CU-STX-SGH.

The dollar index =USD strengthened on Monday, making the commodity less attractive for non-dollar holders.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.5% at $2,259 a ton, tin CMSN3 slid 0.8% to $26,740, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.3% to $2,471, lead CMPB3 trimmed 0.7% to $2,126, and nickel CMNI3 fell 2.1% to $22,555.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 18,430 yuan a metric ton, lead SPBcv1 added 0.5% to 15,500 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.1% to 169,170 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 lost 2% at 215,110 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.2% at 20,445 yuan.

SHFE started trading of its alumina futures on Monday, with the most-traded contract SAOZ3 up as much as 3.8% on its debut.

($1 = 7.1461 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

