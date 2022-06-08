METALS-London copper slips on firmer dollar, slowdown worries

June 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, global slowdown concerns and doubts about a demand recovery in top metals consumer China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $9,695.50 a tonne, as of 0235 GMT.

* The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai SCFcv1 was up 0.2% at 72,820 yuan ($10,885.39) a tonne.

* Parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday, with residents of sprawling Minhang district forced to stay home for two days in a bid to control COVID-19 transmission risks.

* The dollar =USD held firm against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/

* Speculation is growing that red-hot euro zone inflation could push the European Central Bank into kicking off its hike campaign with a large 50 basis point rate increase.

* A hedge fund association has complained to the LME about the suspension of the nickel market and cancellation of nickel trades in March saying the exchange failed to meet its regulatory obligations.

* Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday that it stopped its Ventanas smelter and refinery to carry out maintenance after authorities declared an environmental emergency in the region.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday the Biden administration was looking to "reconfigure" tariffs on Chinese imports but warned that such cuts would not be a "panacea" for easing high inflation.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks fell, U.S. bond yields rose and a soaring dollar pushed to a two-decade high against the yen on Thursday as investors worried about the outlook for more rate rises ahead of a key meeting of the ECB later in the day. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports May

0300 China Trade Balance May

1145 EU ECB Refinancing Rate June

1145 EU ECB Deposit Rate June

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

($1 = 6.6897 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.