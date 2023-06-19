METALS-London copper slips amid demand uncertainty

Updates prices, adds comment

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Prices of London copper retreated on Monday as investors tried to gauge the outlook for demand with strong output in top producer and consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $8,517.50 per metric ton by 0729 GMT, falling from a three-week rally largely supported by bets on China rolling out further stimulus to revive its COVID-19 ravaged economy.

But a lack of concrete stimulus details from a meeting of China's State Council disappointed investors, sending stock markets in China and Hong Kong lower.

The near-term demand outlook for copper, used in the auto, construction and power sectors, remained tepid in the traditional off-peak demand season.

China's refined copper production in May hit 1.1 million tons, a record monthly high, and strong output is expected to continue in July despite some scheduled maintenance.

Still, some analysts believe there is limited room for prices to fall given declining stocks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), with domestic supplies remaining tight amid unfavourable import conditions CU-STX-SGH.

A weakening yuan has made it more expensive to import copper, even though there are import rebates to encourage buying in some Chinese provinces, traders said.

The most-traded July copper contract on SHFE SCFcv1 was little changed at 68,450 yuan ($9,560.99) per metric ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.6% to $2,256.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 fell 1% to $26,685, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.8% to $2,458.50, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,134 and nickel CMNI3 slid 1.7% to $22,650.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.5% to 18,455 yuan a metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.5% to 168,560 yuan, tin SSNcv1 lost 1.8% at 215,450 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.2% at 20,440 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 added 0.4% to 15,495 yuan.

SHFE began trading alumina futures on Monday, with the most-traded contract SAOZ3 up as much as 3.8% on its debut.

($1 = 7.1593 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K, Kirsten Donovan)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

