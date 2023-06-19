METALS-London copper slips amid demand uncertainty

Recasts, updates prices

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Prices of London copper retreated on Monday, as investors tried to gauge demand outlook of the metal amid strong production in top producer and consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $8,543 per metric ton by 0541 GMT, falling from a three-week rally largely supported by bets on China rolling out further stimulus to revive a COVID-19-ravaged economy.

The world's top auto market is expected to release policy measures in the coming days that will promote development of the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector, state media reported on Monday.

That said, near-term demand outlook for the metal used in auto, construction and power sectors remained tepid, also in traditional off-peak demand season.

China's refined copper production in May hit 1.1 million tons, a record monthly high, and strong output is expected to lastin July despite some scheduled maintenance.

Data released on Friday also showed an increase of LME MCUSTX-TOTAL stockpiles.

But still, some analysts believed there is limited room for prices to fall given the continually declined stocks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), and that domestic supplies would remain tight amid unfavorable import conditions CU-STX-SGH.

The most-traded July copper contract on SHFE SCFcv1 added 0.1% to 68,480 yuan ($9,583.12) per metric ton.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.5% at $2,259 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 slid 1.1% to $26,650, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.4% to $2,467, lead CMPB3 trimmed 0.6% to $2,127.50, and nickel CMNI3 fell 1.5% to $22,690.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 18,430 yuan a metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.4% to 168,710 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 lost 1.8% at 215,370 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.4% at 20,405 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 added 0.4% to 15,485 yuan.

SHFE started trading of its alumina futures on Monday, with the most-traded contract SAOZ3 up as much as 3.8% on its debut.

($1 = 7.1459 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

