METALS-London copper set to post first monthly gain since July

Nov 30 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Thursday, on track for their first monthly gain in four months, on a weaker dollar and hopes of demand growth in the last quarter.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3was up 0.7% at $8,477.50 per metric ton by 0640 GMT. The contract is up 4.6% month-on-month.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.2% to 68,280 yuan ($9,586.25) a ton. It is up 1.5% on a monthly basis.

The dollar was rooted near a three-month low on Thursday and set for its steepest monthly decline in a year, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Disappointing Chinese manufacturing data on Thursday, which showed factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, indicated more policy support measures are needed to help shore up economic growth.

"While disappointing economic activity limits the upside for industrial metals prices, demand from the new energy sector remains a sweet spot," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, Panama's president directed Canadian miner First Quantum to shut down the Cobre Panama copper mine after the Supreme Court declared its contract unconstitutional.

"This dashed hopes by the company that it might be able to reach a new deal to keep it operating," ANZ analysts said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.2% to $2,217.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 was flat at $2,501, while nickel CMNI3 fell 1.4% to $16,890, lead CMPB3 was down 0.2% at $2,143.50, and tin CMSN3 was unchanged at $23,500.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.2% to 18,615 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.4% to 20,775 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 1.2% to 15,860 yuan, tin SSNcv1 edged up 0.1% to 195,730 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.6% to 130,810 yuan.

Both nickel contracts were set for their fourth straight monthly decline amid rising supply in Indonesia.

($1 = 7.1227 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

