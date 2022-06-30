METALS-London copper set for fourth straight weekly fall on slowdown fears

(Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

July 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Friday and were set for their fourth consecutive weekly decline, as fast-rising interest rates and weak economic data stoked fears of a global recession, which would dent demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.3% to $8,153 a tonne, as of 0340 GMT, hovering near a 16-month low of $8,122.50 hit last week.

The metal registered its worst quarter since 2011 in the three months ended June, falling 20.4%. It was down nearly 2.7% for the week.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai was down 2.8% at 62,420 yuan ($9,314.61) a tonne by the midday break.

"Copper, the economic bellwether, fell further amid concerns of an economic slowdown. Not even an increase in factory activity in China could improve the mood," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

"This suggests the market views the improvement is not enough to offset the potential slowdown in developed economies."

Asia's manufacturing activity stalled in June as many companies were hit by supply disruptions caused by China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns, while sharp economic slowdown risks in Europe and the United States reinforced fears of a global recession.

China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest in 13 months in June, buoyed by a strong rebound in output, a private sector poll showed on Friday.

INTEREST RATES: Central banks are raising interest rates sharply to rein in soaring inflation, restraining economic growth.

MARKETS: Asia's stock markets made a shaky start to the second half, as investors grow increasingly nervous about the global economic outlook. [MKTS/GLOB]

DOLLAR: The dollar edged higher against major peers, staying on track for its best week in four. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

OUTPUT: Copper output in Chile , the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 2.7% year-on-year to 480,275 tonnes in May.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium dipped 0.5% to $2,433.50 a tonne, zinc added 0.4% to $3,168.50, and lead gained 0.7% to $1,921, and tin fell 2.7% to $25,750 in thin trade.

