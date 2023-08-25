METALS-London copper set for best week in a month

Updates prices at 0608 GMT, adds quotes

Aug 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices were on track for their biggest weekly gain in four on Chinese policy support and hopes of improving demand for the metal in the coming months.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3was up 0.2% at $8,374 per metric ton by 0608 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 0.4% to 68,840 yuan ($9,450.46) a ton.

Earlier this week, Chinese banks' move to stabilise a weakening yuan helped lift metal prices. Traders and investors are now shifting their focus to September and October, traditionally strong consumption months for copper in China.

A firm dollar,whichrose to its highest in more than two months, however, capped gains in the metal's rally as it makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Weak economic data from top metals consumer China has dented risk appetite.

"(Copper will) continue to range-bound for a while, then rally towards the year-end," said a metals producer, adding that an easing dollar and the delayed effect of Chinese stimulus measures are expected to support the rally.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1was almost flat at 18,655 yuan, nickel SNIcv1eased 0.1% to 169,240 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.3% to 16,400 yuan, tin SSNIcv1 lost 1.2% to 215,340 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.9% to 20,595 yuan.

LME zinc CMZN3 fell 0.3% to $2,386.50 a ton, lead CMPB3 declined 0.5% to $2,171.50, tin CMSN3 lost 1.1% to $25,580, while aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.3% to $2,164.50 and nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.1% to $20,855.

SHFE tin was set for its best week since July 7. Despite weak demand, supply pressures are mounting after Myanmar banned ore mining from August.

($1 = 7.2843 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

