METALS-London copper rises on stimulus hopes, mine supply concerns

Nov 30 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Thursday as slowing manufacturing activities in China raised hopes for more stimulus from the government and amid supply concerns from Panama.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $8,462 per metric ton by 0239 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 68,110 yuan per metric ton.

Activities in the Chinese manufacturing sector, a major metal-consuming industry, contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, suggesting more policy support measures are needed to help shore up economic growth.

Panama's president directed Canadian miner First Quantum to shut down the Cobre Panama copper mine after the country's Supreme Court declared its contract unconstitutional.

On a monthly basis, LME copper is set for the first monthly gain in four months, up 4.2%, and SHFE copper rose 1.4%. The gain was partly supported by a weaker dollar this month, which makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.1% on Thursday at $2,216 a ton, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.1% to $2,503.50, while nickel CMNI3 fell 0.3% to $17,075, lead CMPB3 was down 0.3% at $2,140.50 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.2% to $23,460.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.5% to 18,565 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.3% to 20,795 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 1.3% to 15,840 yuan, tin SSNcv1 eased 0.2% to 195,300 yuan while nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.1% to 132,730 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France GDP QQ Final Q3

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Nov

0745 France Producer Prices YY Oct

0855 Germany Unemployment Change, Rate SA Nov

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.