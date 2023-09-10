METALS-London copper rises on signs of China economic stabilisation

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Monday after a weekly loss, as signs of economic stabilisation in China sparked demand hopes, although a weaker yuan and rising inventories weighed on market sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.4% at $8,275.50 per metric ton, as of 0204 GMT, after losing 3% in the previous week.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.2% to 68,730 yuan ($9,383.45) per ton.

China's consumer prices returned to positive territory in August while factory-gate price declines slowed, data showed on Saturday, as deflation pressures ease.

Earlier last week, trade data showed declines in the country's exports and imports slowed.

The world's second-largest economy has rolled out a raft of measures to support its crisis-hit property market, with at least three major Chinese cities last week removing restrictions on home buying.

Meanwhile, a shaky yuan weighed on the copper market. The Chinese currency hit its weakest since the global financial crisis on Friday amid capital outflows pressure.

A weaker yuan generally makes it more expensive to import the dollar-priced metals.

Copper stocks on SHFE rose for a third consecutive week on Friday to 54,955 tons. CU-STX-SGH

Investors were also awaiting U.S. inflation data due out later this week for further clarity over interest rate hikes.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.4% to $2,192 a ton, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.1% to $2,446.50, nickel CMNI3 moved up 0.3% to $20,105, while tin CMSN3 dropped 0.7% to $25,400 and lead CMPB3 slid 0.3% to $2,220.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.3% at 19,120 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 21,385 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.1% to 17,000 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.7% to 165,750 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 lost 1.9% at 216,140 yuan.

($1 = 7.3246 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

