METALS-London copper rises on Peru disruption, weak dollar and China hope

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rose on mine supply worry in Peru amid low inventories of the metal, stimulus hope in top consumer China and a weaker dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.2% to $9,200 a tonne by 0301 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 68,710 yuan ($10,261.66) a tonne.

In Peru, the world's second-biggest mined copper producer, vandals on Thursday attacked Glencore's GLEN.L Antapaccay copper mine, one of the largest in the country, prompting the evacuation of 2,000 workers from the site.

Combined inventories of refined copper in LME and SHFE warehouses as of Friday were 186,343 tonnes, or just over two days worth of global consumption. CU-STX-SGH, MCUSTX-TOTAL

Also in Peru, tin miner Minsur said it was temporarily suspending operations at its San Rafael mine, one of the largest tin mines in the world, located in the Puno region, rocked by fierce anti-government protests.

SHFE tin SSNcv1 rose as much as 5.1% to 230,270 yuan a tonne, its highest since June 21, 2022. LME tin CMSN3 was almost flat, hitting its highest in nearly seven months in the previous session at $29,400 a tonne.

Meanwhile, the dollar fell to a seven-month low, turning greenback-priced metals cheaper for the holder of other currencies, after data showed U.S consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years in December.

In addition, a Chinese official on Friday pledged further support from the central bank for manufacturers and small companies, which could eventually boost metals demand.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.1% to $2,591 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.7% to $3,302 a tonne while lead CMPB3 was down 0.8% at $2,233 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.5% to 18,485 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 increased 0.8% to 24,140 yuan a tonne, and lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.2% to 15,315 yuan a tonne while nickel SNIcv1 slipped 1.9% to 203,080 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.6958 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

