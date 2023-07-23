METALS-London copper rises on China demand hopes

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - London copper prices climbed on Monday, buoyed by expectations that top consumer China would roll out more stimulus to revive its economic growth and boost demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $8,468.50 per metric ton by 0203 GMT, after a weekly loss on disappointment over modest China stimulus measures.

Investors are awaiting a Politburo meeting in China this week where policy makers might signal more stimulus measures to revive industrial demand.

China's state planner on Monday unveiled measures that seek to promote, encourage and spur activity of private investment.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 68,470 yuan ($9,525.60) per metric ton.

Near-term demand for copper remains lackluster in the world's top consumer.

Operation rates among copper product producers in China are seen lower in July, some even below last year's July level, CITIC Futures said in a note.

Copper inventories CU-STX-SGH on SHFE declined 5.8% last Friday after rising for three weeks in a row.

Copper premium in Yangshan dropped to a two-month low of $46 a metric ton last Friday, indicating weaker import appetite.

The market is also awaiting interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week. LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.2% to $2,209 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 climbed 0.4% to $28,595, zinc CMZN3 was up 0.3% at $2,379, nickel CMNI3 rose 1.7% to $21,130, while lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.2% to $2,134.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 ticked up 0.3% to 18,335 yuan a metric ton, lead SPBcv1 added 0.4% at 15,935 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.5% to 170,530 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.3% to 232,800 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 20,110 yuan. For the top stories in metals and other news, click

($1 = 7.1880 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

