METALS-London copper rises as operations suspended at Panama mine

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London edged up on Friday, as mining supply disruptions across the globe worsened with the suspension of ore processing at a key mine in Panama.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged up 0.3% to $8,933.50 a tonne by 0541 GMT.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO said on Thursday it had suspended ore processing at its Cobre Panama mine. It has been locked in a prolonged contract dispute with the Panama government over tax and royalties.

"First Quantum's suspension in Panama is the key factor. It's one of the world's largest copper mines and adds to other supply disruptions in early 2023," said CRU analyst Craig Lang, adding that other risk assets also rose.

Copper supply in Indonesia, Peru and Chile is facing disruptions, although analysts and traders believe they are not yet severe enough to shift the copper concentrate market balance into a deficit this year.

Despite Friday's gain, LME copper will likely post a weekly decline due to subdued demand in top consumer China.

"Demand side has been a bit less supportive with early signs suggesting demand in China hasn't rebounded as strongly as some hoped post the Lunar New year holiday," Lang said.

"On the macro side, it's been less supportive as the market is pricing a need for the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates for longer, reducing the probability of a Fed pivot to lower rates later this year"

A higher U.S. interest rate could lead to a firmer dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1% to 69,500 yuan ($10,036.97) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which represents demand for imported copper into China, was at $22.50 a tonne on Thursday, down 85% from October last year.

LME zinc CMZN3 was almost unchanged at $3,034 a tonne, tin CMSN3 declined 1.5% to $25,770 a tonne while lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,071.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.6% to 18,640 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 3.2% to 199,880 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 shed 3.7% to 209,880 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 edged down 0.2% to 23,470 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 decreased 0.4% to 15,350 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.9244 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

