METALS-London copper rises as dollar slips after Fed douses hawkish bets

May 5 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Thursday as the dollar slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points in a widely expected move and tempered some market expectations for an aggressive tightening path.

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.7% at $9,731 a tonne, as of 0223 GMT.

* The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.4% to 73,060 yuan ($11,050.78) as Chinese markets reopen after a three-day break.

* The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, to fight against soaring inflation.

* Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, however, sounded a less-hawkish tone than some had feared and said the U.S. central bank was not "actively considering" a 75 basis point rate hike.

* The dollar =USD fell to a one-week low against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

* China's services sector activity contracted at the second-steepest rate on record in April, as COVID curbs halted the industry, leading to sharper reductions in new business and employment, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

* The LME said it had stopped allowing Russian-produced lead into its warehouses following European Union sanctions on the country's products.

* Rio Tinto RIO.AXRIO.L said any sanctions on Russian aluminium producer Rusal for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine would significantly disrupt the aluminium market and drive prices up.

* Global copper and nickel smelting activity rose in April even as COVID-19 lockdowns intensified in top producer China, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Wednesday.

* Asian shares tracked Wall Street gains after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points but sounded a less hawkish tone than some had feared. MKTS/GLOB

