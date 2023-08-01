METALS-London copper rises as dollar slips

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rose on Wednesday, as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $8,660 per metric ton by 0121 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1% to 69,820 yuan ($9,739.83) per metric ton.

The dollar eased from a three-week high hit on Tuesday, after a cut on the U.S. government's top credit rating by Fitch put the country's fiscal outlook into question.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which indicates the demand interest to import copper into China, fell to $29 per metric ton, the lowest since May 18.

But weak data from top metals consumer China weighed on the demand outlook for metals, though they raised hope for a government stimulus into sectors, which partly boosted LME copper to a five-week high in the previous session.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,252 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.7% to $2,551.50, lead CMPB3 eased 0.2% to $2,142, tin CMSN3 edged down 0.1% at $27,710 while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.1% to $22,370.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.2% to 18,540 yuan per metric ton, tin SSNcv1 dropped 1.4% to 226,660 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.3% to 172,690 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.2% to 21,195 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.4% to 15,955 yuan.

Lead inventories have been improving. SHFE lead stocks PB-STX-SGH were last at 47,637 metric tons, their highest since March 17. LME stockpiles of the metal MPBSTX-TOTAL were last at 55,075 metric tons, their highest since December 2021.

The LME cash tin contract was trading at a $99 per metric ton discount to the three-month contract, switching from a premium that has lasted since mid-April, suggesting that nearby tightness has eased.

1215 US ADP National Employment July

($1 = 7.1685 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

