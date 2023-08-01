News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-London copper rises as dollar slips

Credit: REUTERS/SIYI LIU

August 01, 2023 — 10:25 pm EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rose on Wednesday, as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $8,660 per metric ton by 0121 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1% to 69,820 yuan ($9,739.83) per metric ton.

The dollar eased from a three-week high hit on Tuesday, after a cut on the U.S. government's top credit rating by Fitch put the country's fiscal outlook into question.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which indicates the demand interest to import copper into China, fell to $29 per metric ton, the lowest since May 18.

But weak data from top metals consumer China weighed on the demand outlook for metals, though they raised hope for a government stimulus into sectors, which partly boosted LME copper to a five-week high in the previous session.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,252 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.7% to $2,551.50, lead CMPB3 eased 0.2% to $2,142, tin CMSN3 edged down 0.1% at $27,710 while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.1% to $22,370.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.2% to 18,540 yuan per metric ton, tin SSNcv1 dropped 1.4% to 226,660 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.3% to 172,690 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.2% to 21,195 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.4% to 15,955 yuan.

Lead inventories have been improving. SHFE lead stocks PB-STX-SGH were last at 47,637 metric tons, their highest since March 17. LME stockpiles of the metal MPBSTX-TOTAL were last at 55,075 metric tons, their highest since December 2021.

The LME cash tin contract was trading at a $99 per metric ton discount to the three-month contract, switching from a premium that has lasted since mid-April, suggesting that nearby tightness has eased.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1215 US ADP National Employment July

($1 = 7.1685 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.