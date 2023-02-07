METALS-London copper rises as dollar rally pauses

Feb 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged up on Tuesday as a bullish run in the dollar paused, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $8,920 a tonne by 0410 GMT, reversing four straight sessions of loss and rebounding from its lowest in four weeks hit in the previous session.

The dollar eased from its rally in the previous session, but hovered near a one-month peak as traders raised their forecasts of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate levels that would be needed to tame inflation.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.7% to 68,040 yuan a tonne, tracking overnight loss in London.

Copper prices have been falling in recent weeks as traders and investors reassessed their expectations of the speed and scale of any Chinese demand recovery after the country removed its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

On the supply side, global copper smelting activity in January rose to the highest levels in a year as plants in top refined metal producer China boosted output, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Monday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.7% to $2,551.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.6% to $3,149.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 rose 0.7% to $2,114.50 a tonne while tin CMSN3 fell 0.1% to $26,860 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.8% to 209,100 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 0.9% to 23,360 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 decreased 0.5% to 15,205 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 shed 3% to 214,540 yuan a tonne while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 19,075 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Feb

0700 Germany Industrial Output Dec

0700 UK Halifax House Prices Jan

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Jan

1330 US International Trade $ Dec

1700 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in

interview hosted by the Economic Club of Washington

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)

