METALS-London copper rises as dollar eases, China pledges stock market support

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nonferrous metals prices rose in London on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and improving risk sentiment following state-backed buying of Chinese stocks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.7% to $8,415 per metric ton by 0728 GMT.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.1% at $2,213.50, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.6% to $16,110, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.6% to $2,434, lead CMPB3 climbed 0.7% to $2,128 and tin CMSN3 jumped 0.9% to $25,050.

The dollar slipped, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. However, the dollar remained close to a three-month high on dwindling interest rate cut bets.

Risk sentiment also improved following China's slew of support measures to rescue the slumping stock market.

"China is not pricing material just yet due to logistics issues (as businesses) are closed for the Chinese New Year," said a trader.

SHFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH surged by more than a third last week to 68,777 tons on Friday, the highest level since July last year.

SHFE lead SPBcv1fell 0.1% to 16,185 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 slipped 0.5% to 124,960 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.3% to 20,565 yuan, tin SSNcv1 dropped 1.8% to 208,470 yuan.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 bucked the trend to rise 0.2% to 18,850 yuan a ton.

"Aluminium is finding momentum ...after the news that the European Union was likely to drop the complete import ban of Russian Aluminium," said Sandeep Daga, a director at metals analysis company Metal Intelligence Centre in a note.

The European Commission hopes the proposed sanction package will cause minimal debate among member states so it is passed quickly to mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, sources said.

($1 = 7.1895 yuan)

