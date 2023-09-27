METALS-London copper rises as China's Aug industrial profits surge

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose in London on Wednesday, as risk sentiment was boosted after data showed that industrial profits unexpectedly surged in top consumer China last month.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $8,103 per metric ton by 0417 GMT, rebounding from a near four-month low hit on Tuesday.

Profits at China's industrial firms in August posted a surprise surge of 17.2% from a year earlier, compared with a 6.7% fall in July, as a flurry of policy support steps has started to stabilise parts of the stuttering economy.

However, January-August profits were still down 11.7% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the dollar traded near a 10-month high against its major peers, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was almost flat at $2,244 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 0.9% to $18,700, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.2% to $2,506.50, lead CMPB3 edged down 0.1% to $2,185, tin CMSN3 dropped 1.2% to $25,705.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.5% to 67,180 yuan ($9,197.32) per metric ton, tracking overnight loss in London.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.1% to 19,385 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 3.4% to 151,130 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.3% to 21,560 yuan, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.7% to 16,675 yuan and tin SSNcv1 1.1% to 218,210 yuan.

The chairman of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK has been placed under police surveillance, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the embattled developer whose outlook has already darkened significantly this week.

Troubles in China's real estate sector, which accounts for a vast amount of metals demand, have been weighing on metals prices.

