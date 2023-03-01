METALS-London copper retreats on caution ahead of China's key meeting

March 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday in London, tracking Asian equities lower, as traders and investors were cautious ahead of a key meeting in China that will set the economic agenda in the world's biggest consumer of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $9,064 a tonne by 0249 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.4% to 69,940 yuan ($10,154) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.1% to $2,428 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 edged down 0.3% to $3,106.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.8% to $2,124 a tonne and tin CMSN3 shed 0.6% to $25,190 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 18,655 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 3.4% to 187,580 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 0.7% to 204,950 yuan a tonne while zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.9% to 23,540 yuan a tonne.

A rally in Asian shares sputtered, pressured by a pullback in Chinese stocks and higher U.S. yields amid fears that global central banks would keep raising interest rates to combat sticky inflation.

The dollar index .DXY gained 2.7% in February, the biggest monthly rise since September 2022, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Thursday's falls in metals prices followed a jump in the previous session, boosted by better-than-expected manufacturing activity from China that expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February.

The manufacturing sector is one of the major consumers of metals.

Market participants are eyeing China's annual parliament gathering later this week, looking for clues of any stimulus measures to boost its economic growth and metals demand.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 EU HICP Flash YY Feb

1000 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash YY, MM Feb

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Jan

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 6.8876 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Varun H K)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.