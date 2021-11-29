METALS-London copper recoups losses fuelled by Omicron worries

By Eileen Soreng

Nov 29 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Monday, recouping some of the losses fuelled by the newly identified and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant late last week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.4% to $9,591 a tonne by 0610 GMT. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1.2% to 70,200 yuan ($10,996.59) a tonne, tracking Friday's sell-off in London.

The World Health Organization warned that deciding the severity level of the Omicron variant could take "days to several weeks" in the absence of information that its symptoms differed from those of other variants.

The variant has been detected in Australia, Britain, Canada, Germany and Hong Kong after it was identified first in South Africa.

Meanwhile, a South African doctor said symptoms of the new virus variant were so far mild and could be treated at home.

"If the variant raises severe concerns, this could delay financial tightening, which would be favourable for industrial metals," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari, adding inventories and supply constraints were still be supportive in the short-term.

The new strain has spurred some concerns that it could derail growth in the world's leading economies, and China, which is maintaining a COVID-zero strategy, could be particularly vulnerable, Kumari said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract MZN0-3 jumped to $130.50 a tonne, its highest since June 2019, indicating tightening nearby supplies. Inventories of the metal MZNSTX-TOTAL stood at 163,275 tonnes last week, their lowest since July 2020.

* LME stocks of nickel MNISTX-TOTAL were at their lowest since December 2019 at 115,446 tonnes.

* LME nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.5% to $20,190 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.3% to $3,205.5, aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $2,632.5 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was 0.9% higher at $2,290 and tin CMSN3 gained 1.2% to $39,100 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 was down 0.8% at 19,130 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.2% to 149,770 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.8% to 15,455 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 slipped 2.9% to 22,920 yuan a tonne.

* A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern China has forced two small cities to suspend public transport and tighten control over residents' movement, as the country has showed no willingness to go easy on local outbreaks.

($1 = 6.3838 yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Subhranshu Sahu)

