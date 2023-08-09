METALS-London copper rebounds on weaker dollar, China stimulus hope

Updates prices at 0625 GMT, adds quotes

Aug 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices on Wednesday bounced from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as a weaker U.S. dollar and hopes for stimulus measures from top consumer China lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.1% to $8,441 per metric ton by 0625GMT.

However, the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.5% to 68,590 yuan ($9,515.42) per ton, tracking overnight losses in London.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.8% to $2,217 per ton, nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.7% at $20,985, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.4% to $2,465, lead CMPB3 increased 0.2% to $2,130, and tin CMSN3 was up 0.4% at $27,400.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.5% to 165,810 yuan per ton, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.7% to 20,760 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.2% at 15,950 yuan, tin SSNcv1 dropped 1.1% to 225,640 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 was almost flat at 18,495 yuan.

The dollar index .DXYslipped on improved risk sentiment and dollar selling by some Chinese banks, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Worries about the global economy flared up after Chinese data showed imports and exports contracted much faster than expected in July.

The data capped a rally in metal prices while raising hopes for more stimulus measures from the Chinese government.

"We continue to expect stimulus efforts in China as a further boost to commodity demand from current levels, driving upside risk to prices," said National Australia Bank analysts in a report.

Low visible copper inventories in China also weighed on metals prices. CU-STX-SGH, SMM-CUR-BON

As of Tuesday, the LME cash zinc contract CMZN3 was at a $30.25-per-ton premium over the three-month contract, switching from the discount zone seen most of the time since late April and indicating nearby supply tightness.

($1 = 7.2083 yuan)

