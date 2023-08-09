METALS-London copper rebounds from 1-month low as dollar eases

Aug 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices bounced on Wednesday from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as a weaker U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced metal cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1% to $8,429 per metric ton by 0331 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 68,460 yuan ($9,499.10) per metric ton, tracking overnight losses in London.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $2,216 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.4% at $20,920, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.8% to $2,476, lead CMPB3 increased 0.4% to $2,133, and tin CMSN3 was up 0.4% at $27,405.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.8% to 165,400 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.3% to 20,830 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.1% at 15,960 yuan, tin SSNcv1 dropped 1% to 226,010 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 was flat at 18,490 yuan.

The dollar index .DXY edged lower, after a rally in the previous session on safe-haven demand spurred by weak China economic data.

Worries about the global economy flared up after Chinese data showed imports and exports in the world's biggest metals consumer contracted much faster than expected in July.

The data checked a rally in metals prices while raising hopes for more stimulus measures from the Chinese government.

Low visible copper inventories in China also weighed on metals prices. CU-STX-SGH, SMM-CUR-BON

As of Tuesday, the LME cash zinc contract CMZN3 was at a $30.25-per-metric-ton premium over the three-month contract, switching from the discount zone seen most of the time since late April and indicating nearby supply tightness.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2070 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.