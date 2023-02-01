METALS-London copper rebounds as dollar plunges

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rose on Thursday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.1% to $9,187 a tonne by 0231 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.5% to 69,200 yuan ($10,302.68) a tonne.

The dollar tumbled after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near.

Supply disruption at MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine in also Peru lent prices some support.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,643 a tonne, lead CMPB3 advanced 1.2% to $2,164 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 2.3% to $29,640 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 was up 0.6% at $3,371 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.2% to 19,135 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.8% to 15,295 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1% to 221,790 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.4% to 24,225 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Jan

1315 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Feb

1315 EU ECB Deposit Rate Feb

1339 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1500 US Factory Orders MM Dec

1345 European Central Bank President Christine

Lagarde speaks to reporters in Frankfurt

following the Governing Council's monetary

policy meeting

($1 = 6.7167 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

