METALS-London copper rebounds as dollar pauses in bullish run

Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday from a four-week low in the previous session as a dollar rally paused and global equities steadied following a sell-off.

Strong U.S. employment data last week raised the spectre of higher than expected interest rates, turning markets cautious and boosting the safe-haven dollar. MKTS/GLOB

Copper and equities are both bets on economic growth and their 9prices often move in tandem. The stronger dollar hurts dollar-priced copper by making it costlier for many buyers.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $8,888.50 a tonne at 1218 GMT, up from Monday's low of $8,808.

Prices of the metal used in electrical wiring reached a seven-month high of $9,550.50 on Jan. 18 as the dollar fell and speculators bet that China, the biggest consumer, would bounce back from last year's economic slump.

But Chinese demand remains weak following the Lunar New Year holiday, with inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses leaping to 226,509 tonnes from around 55,000 tonnes in December. CU-STX-SGH

"We're waiting for China to revive," said independent analyst Robin Bhar, predicting that rising Chinese demand, supply disruption and low global inventories would push copper towards record highs above $10,845 later in the year.

"I wouldn't envisage a deep correction," he said. "If we can consolidate in this area and build a base, I think we're ready to work higher in Q2."

Speculators think the same. Analysts at JPMorgan said $4.1 billion flowed into global base metals markets last week, bringing inflows in 2023 to nearly $18 billion, the highest on record.

The speculative net long position in COMEX copper futures has reached its largest since April. 3085692MNET

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.7% at $2,517 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.9% to $3,101.50, nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.9% to $27,005, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.3% to $2,094 and tin CMSN3 was up 0.5% at $27,005.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.