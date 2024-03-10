METALS-London copper prices steady on supply tension, weaker dollar

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were steady on Monday as traders assessed lower inventories and tight global supply, while a weaker U.S. dollar also lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 held its ground at $8,582.50 per metric ton by 0233 GMT, having hit a five-week high on Friday.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.7% to 69,450 yuan ($1,314.07) per ton.

Supporting copper prices were mine-side disruptions that started last December, dampening Chinese smelters' profit margins and threatening to curb output.

LME copper stocks declined on Friday to the lowest levels since last August. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Production by copper giant Codelco in Chile, the world's major producer of the metal, in January sank near 16% year-on-year, while output from other producers in the nation climbed.

The dollar index =USDhovered close to a nearly two-month low reached Friday, when monthly payrolls figures signalled a cooling U.S. labour market, keeping the Fed on track to ease policy.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,236, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.5% to $2,516, nickel CMNI3 lost 0.3% to 17,960, lead CMPB3 added 0.2% to $2,109, while tin CMSN3 little moved at $27,630.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.4% to 19,120 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 moved 0.3% lower to 21,130 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 1.1% to 220,080 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 nudged down 0.1% to 137,390 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 ticked 0.6% higher to 16,215 yuan.

($1 = 7.1914 Chinese yuan)

