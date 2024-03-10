News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-London copper prices steady on supply tension, weaker dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

March 10, 2024 — 11:13 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were steady on Monday as traders assessed lower inventories and tight global supply, while a weaker U.S. dollar also lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 held its ground at $8,582.50 per metric ton by 0233 GMT, having hit a five-week high on Friday.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.7% to 69,450 yuan ($1,314.07) per ton.

Supporting copper prices were mine-side disruptions that started last December, dampening Chinese smelters' profit margins and threatening to curb output.

LME copper stocks declined on Friday to the lowest levels since last August. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Production by copper giant Codelco in Chile, the world's major producer of the metal, in January sank near 16% year-on-year, while output from other producers in the nation climbed.

The dollar index =USDhovered close to a nearly two-month low reached Friday, when monthly payrolls figures signalled a cooling U.S. labour market, keeping the Fed on track to ease policy.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,236, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.5% to $2,516, nickel CMNI3 lost 0.3% to 17,960, lead CMPB3 added 0.2% to $2,109, while tin CMSN3 little moved at $27,630.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.4% to 19,120 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 moved 0.3% lower to 21,130 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 1.1% to 220,080 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 nudged down 0.1% to 137,390 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 ticked 0.6% higher to 16,215 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1914 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.