METALS-London copper prices set for best monthly gain since January

July 31 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were on track on Monday for their best monthly performances since January as traders cheered the prospects of further stimulus in top consumer China and that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes for the year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $8,679 per metric ton by 0301 GMT. On a monthly basis, the contract was up 4.4%.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased nearly 1% to 69,450 yuan ($9,724.44) per metric ton. It is set for the second straight month of gain, up 3.6%.

U.S. annual inflation logged its smallest increase in more than two years in June, raising hopes that the Fed is close to ending its interest rate-hike cycle, which could potentially halt a dollar rally that has made greenback-priced metals pricier for holders of other currencies.

The dollar was headed for a monthly loss.

Pledges from the Chinese authorities to boost the country's troubled property sector - which accounts for a vast amount of metals consumption - have also been fuelling bullish sentiment in the metals market.

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,227 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.1% to $2,499, lead CMPB3 was up 0.1% to $2,160, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.3% to $22,240 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.3% to $28,650.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 18,345 yuan per metric ton, tin SSNcv1 eased 0.1% to 233,010 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.4% to 171,610 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 was up 1% at 20,780 yuan.

SHFE lead has climbed 3.7% so far this month, on track for its best monthly performance since October 2021.

($1 = 7.1418 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.