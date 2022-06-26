Commodities

METALS-London copper prices gain on China demand hopes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

London copper prices rose on Monday as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China raised hopes of a revival in demand, although fears of a global economic slowdown due to rapid interest rate hikes limited gains.

    June 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Monday as
the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China
raised hopes of a revival in demand, although fears of a global
economic slowdown due to rapid interest rate hikes limited
gains.
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
was up 0.9% at $8,452.50 a tonne, as of 0156 GMT, after dropping
to its lowest since February 2021 at $8,122.50 in the previous
session. 
    * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai
<SCFcv1> was flat at 64,430 yuan ($9,627.63) a tonne.
    * Beijing on Saturday said it would allow primary and
secondary schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top
party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city
reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months.
[nL1N2YC02I]
    * Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants
from June 29 in low-risk areas and areas without any
community-level spread of COVID-19 during the previous week，a
Shanghai government official said on Sunday. [nB9N2XV01S]
    * A pair of U.S. central bankers said on Friday they
supported further sharp interest rate hikes to stem rapid price
rises, even as investors cheered economic data showing inflation
expectations to be less worrisome than initially feared.
[nL1N2YB337]
    * The International Monetary Fund slashed its U.S. economic
growth forecast as aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate
hikes cool demand but predicted that the United States would
"narrowly" avoid a recession. [nL1N2YB2WX]
    * COLUMN-Zinc's turn to feel the squeeze as LME stocks
evaporate: Andy Home. [nL1N2YB0WE]
    * Chilean state-owned copper miner Codelco, the world's top
producer of the red metal, sees a firm copper price ahead
despite a recent sharp fall, chairman of the board Máximo
Pacheco told Reuters in an interview in Santiago. [nL4N2YB2WI]
    * The United States aims to raise $200 billion in private
and public funds over five years to fund needed infrastructure
in developing countries under a G7 initiative, the White House
said on Sunday. [nL1N2YC0L5]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Stocks gained in Asia on Monday amid improved risk
sentiment after Wall Street rebounded strongly at the end of
last week as oil prices eased. [MKTS/GLOB]
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 US Durable Goods May
    
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper          <CMCU3> 
    Most active ShFE copper         <SCFcv1> 
    Three month LME aluminium       <CMAL3> 
    Most active ShFE aluminium      <SAFcv1> 
    Three month LME zinc            <CMZN3> 
    Most active ShFE zinc           <SZNcv1> 
    Three month LME lead            <CMPB3> 
    Most active ShFE lead           <SPBcv1> 
    Three month LME nickel          <CMNI3>
    Most active ShFE nickel         <SNIcv1>  
    Three month LME tin             <CMSN3> 
    Most active ShFE tin            <SSNcv1>



($1 = 6.6922 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
 ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848
5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:
Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
(( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
 LME price overview      <RING=> COMEX copper futures  <0#HG:>
 All metals news         [MTL]   All commodities news      [C] 
 Foreign exchange rates <FX=>    SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>))

Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular