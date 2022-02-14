Commodities

METALS-London copper prices gain as inflation jitters mount

Eileen Soreng Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

London copper rose on Monday, as oil price strength prompted investors' quest for a hedge against stubborn inflation, though a firmer dollar capped gains in the greenback-priced red metal.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Monday, as oil price strength prompted investors' quest for a hedge against stubborn inflation, though a firmer dollar capped gains in the greenback-priced red metal.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $9,899.5 a tonne, as of 0555 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract SCFcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6% to 71,330 yuan ($11,217.70) a tonne.

"The market has realised war isn't all that bad for inflation and re-assessing their view on copper as an inflation hedge together with oil and gold," a Singapore-based trader said.

He also added latest rise in warehouse inventories is a reflection of the backwardation making material very expensive to hold.

Copper prices are often viewed as a gauge of global economic health and investors often buy commodities as a hedge against expectations of broadening inflationary risks.

Oil prices hit their highest level in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market. O/R

Tensions in Europe propped the dollar index =USD up 0.1%. USD/

Data last week showed, warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange saw large inflows, with copper surging 164%. It was the first weekly stocks data since China closed for New Year holidays.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 2.9% to $3,226 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 climbed 2.4% to $23,595 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was flat at $2,280, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.8% to $3,656 and tin CMSN3 was 0.4% higher at $43,700.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 22,805 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.5% to 176,340 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.8% to 25,610 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.6% to 15,395 yuan and tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.7% to 333,200 yuan.

* A Peruvian community said on social media on Sunday that it will restart a road blockade against MMG's 1208.HK Las Bambas mine, even as a second community agreed to a 45-day truce in its blockade.

* Being too "abrupt and aggressive" with interest rate increases could be counter-productive to the Federal Reserve's goals, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Sunday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.3587 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

