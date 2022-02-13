Commodities

METALS-London copper prices gain as inflation jitters mount

Eileen Soreng Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

London copper, often viewed as a gauge of global economic health, rose on Monday as a jump in oil prices prompted investors' quest for a hedge against stubborn inflation, though a firmer dollar capped gains in the greenback-priced red metal.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $9,909 a tonne, as of 0325 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract SCFcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 1.6% to 71,330 yuan ($11,217.88) a tonne.

Oil prices hit their highest level in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market. O/R

Investors often buy commodities as a hedge against expectations of broadening inflationary risks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 2.5% to $3,214.5 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 climbed 3.2% to $23,780 a tonne, lead CMPB3 inched 0.1% higher to $2,282, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.8% to $3,654 and tin CMSN3 was up 1% at $44,000.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.9% to 22,760 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.8% to 176,750 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.9% to 25,595 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.5% to 15,375 yuan and tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.4% to 333,910 yuan.

* Warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange saw large inflows of inventories last week with copper surging by 164%. It was the first weekly stocks data since China closed for its New Year celebrations.

* A Peruvian community said on social media on Sunday that it will restart a road blockade against MMG's 1208.HK Las Bambas mine, even as a second community agreed to a 45-day truce in its blockade.

* Being too "abrupt and aggressive" with interest rate increases could be counter-productive to the Federal Reserve's goals, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar and safe-haven currencies held gains and riskier ones struggled for traction on Monday, with traders on edge about the prospect of war in Europe and unsettled by soaring inflation. USD/

* Asian shares slipped as warnings Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil prices to seven-year peaks, boosted bonds and belted the euro. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

